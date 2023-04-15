Independent TV
CCTV shows last time Finley Boden was seen alive before he died at the hands of his parents
CCTV footage shows the last time Finley Boden was seen alive in Chesterfield before being murdered by his parents.
The 10-month-old baby died on Christmas Day 2020 after suffering 57 fractures to his bones – including 45 rib fractures – several burns and 71 bruises in the weeks prior to his death.
Stephen Boden, 30, and Shannon Marsden, 22, were convicted on Friday (14 April) of the “savage and brutal” murder of Finley just 39 days after he was returned to his parents’ care.
02:09