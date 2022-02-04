Massive fire engulfs walnut factory in California

Firefighters have finally put out an enormous fire at a walnut processing plant in Live Oak, California.

The Butte County Fire Department first reported the blaze at the Diamond Walnut Growers factory at about 8.40am on Friday. Almost three hours later, the flames were still going.

“Fire continues burning in the hundreds of bins stacked around the property edges,” the department tweeted.

As of Friday afternoon, no injuries or deaths had been reported.

Authorities said the walnut plant is no longer used, and was vacant at the time of the fire.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here