A thatched cottage in a Dorset village seen engulfed in flames has been destroyed by the blaze.

Multiple crews from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Wimborne property on Sunday and found the thatch roof “well alight.” They worked to bring the fire under control at the two-storey building.

“Sadly the roof and first floor have been completely destroyed and the ground floor has significant damage,” the service said on Twitter. “Thankfully no casualties have been reported.”