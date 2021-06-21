A fire crew cycled 275 miles to 32 fire stations to raise money for a mental health charity.

Thirteen staff from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service spent 21 hours on their bikes on Saturday, riding through North Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, East Rising and North East Lincolnshire.

Drone footage shows the cyclists passing through a picturesque village. Photos posted on Twitter shows them crossing the Humber, stopping off for refreshments and fixing punctures along the way.

The group has raised more than £5,400 for Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.