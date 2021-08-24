One person has been hospitalised as firefighters battled a major blaze on George IV Bridge in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town.

The flames were said to be coming from a patisserie next door to The Elephant House where JK Rowling wrote her early Harry Potter series.

Shortly after 6am this morning, the emergency services were called to the blaze before paramedics rushed one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as the city hosts the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.