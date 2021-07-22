A fire chief has paid tribute to the bravery of firefighters tackling wildfires in California by posting a terrifying video of a fire engine driving through flames on Twitter.

Footage from the cab of the Brush 32 engine shows the truck surrounded by sparks and smoke as they head to protect a housing development.

Nathan J. Trauernicht said he was “incredibly proud” of the team from UC Davis Fire Department who have been tackling the Tamarak Fire, south of Lake Tahoe. The US Forest Service report that the fire is over 50,000 acres in size and has spread into Nevada.