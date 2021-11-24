Huge fire and explosions send thick smoke billowing over Hull

A huge fire has broken out at what is thought to be a plastics factory in Hull , sending thick clouds of smoke into the air over the city on Wednesday (24 November).

Humberside Fire and Rescue are in attendance at the scene and sent out a tweet advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.

Local residents have reported hearing “loud bangs” emanating from the factory roughly every 10 seconds, according to Hull Live .