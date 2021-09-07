A video uploaded by @JJoully on Twitter shows a warehouse in central Las Vegas on fire as firefighters at the scene attempt to put out the blaze.

The fire took place on the night of Sunday (5 September) and reportedly started at around 8pm in Las Vegas’ Arts District.

You can see the entire building up in flames as firefighters desperately spray water on the structure and sirens blare in the background. No injuries have yet to be reported and the local fire crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.