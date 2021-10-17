A biker had a lucky escape after his vehicle caught fire while he was filling up at a petrol station in India.

The CCTV footage captured the biker’s near-death experience at the garage on Friday (15 October) in Jammu, northern India.

Two clients of the gas station can be seen talking to each other, while one biker was on his phone when the oil tank burst into flames, destroying completely both bikes.

As they see the blaze, the bikers flee the inferno and one of them rushes to put off his jeans that caught fire.