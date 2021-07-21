Firefighters rushed to a gas cylinder on fire in south London on Wednesday.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the disused gas holder in Mitcham, after a “small amount of solid residue” caught fire.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze, which is now under control.

Residents living close to the scene were being advised to keep windows and doors shut on Wednesday afternoon, as passers-by were urged to keep a safe distance.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade noted that the cause of the blaze “is not known at this time”.