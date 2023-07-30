Firefighters rescue two people from flipped car in 15ft ditch

Dramatic bodycam footage shows two people being rescued from a flipped car by firefighters in Citronelle, Alabama.

Before they could reach the trapped people, firefighters had to use chainsaws to clear away nearby brush.

According to a post shared by Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the people in the car had become trapped in a 15ft ditch.

Using cutting and prying tools, rescuers worked hard to get the people free.

Eventually, both people were safely removed from the car. The entire rescue took 45 minutes to complete.

Once out of the car, both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.