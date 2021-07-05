Dramatic footage shows fire crews battling flames after a massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

Firefighters can be seen amid mangled steel wreckage against the night sky as they tried to control the blaze in the early hours of Monday morning.

The main fire at the foam and plastic pallet factory had reportedly been brought under control by mid-morning, but a massive chemical tank continued to burn.

The blast killed at least one person and injured 29 others and led to the evacuation of thousands amid fears of toxic fumes.