Firefighters pull woman from burning vehicle in shocking footage

Shocking footage shows the brave moment firefighters pulled a woman from a burning vehicle in Georgia.

Video footage shows a woman who was trapped in her burning car and was unable to escape with Firefighter Luke Culleny approaching the flames.

The heroic volunteer then broke out the rear window and pulled her to safety before an engine arrived.

The rescue was posted online by Chatham Emergency Services with many congratulating Mr Culleny on his bravery.

