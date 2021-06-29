Firefighters can be seen battling a huge blaze in Southern California, as high temperatures and dry conditions continue to cause bush fires across the state.

While crews are making “good progress” along fire lines on the ground, part of the fire was burning not far from a road in the San Bernardino National Forest, east of Los Angeles.

The wildfire that broke out just before 11 a.m local time on Monday afternoon and soon scorched at least 34 acres of land. The public was urged to avoid the area as the blaze was threatening at least one nearby structure.