This is the tense moment firefighters use the “jaws of life” razorblade to rescue a trapped puppy in California.

The very curious puppy got some much-needed help when his head got wedged in a fence early in the morning with the firefighters using the “Jaws of Life” to rescue the little guy near an elementary school in Lamont.

Kern County Fire Department uploaded the footage on Facebook, captioning it: “He was unharmed and very happy to be freed!”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here