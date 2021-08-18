A dramatic video has captured a group of firefighters that narrowly miss being crushed by a collapsing burning building.

Longview Fire Department released footage of the moment an awning collapsed during a fire at a strip mall that left three firefighters injured.

While firefighters were battling the flames, an awning above the blaze is seen collapsing.

One of the emergency workers appears to have been covered in the falling debris while two others attempt to run for safety,

Two firefighters sustained injuries when the concrete underlining of the awning collapsed.

A third firefighter received a burn to his arm and was treated on scene.