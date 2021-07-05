Footage from Miami Beach Fire shows crews paying tribute to the victims of the Surfside building collapse by flashing the lights of fire engines and a rescue boat.

An announcement can be heard: “This evening, in a show of solidarity and support with our neighbouring towns, the city of Miami Beach has encouraged everyone to shine a light paying tribute to all of the Surfside victims, their families and the first responders involved in this national tragedy.”

Rescue teams have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing after the 24 June collapse.