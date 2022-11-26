Firefighters face sack if found to have bullied or been racist, LFB boss says

Swathes of firefighters face the sack if they are found to have bullied or been racist, misogynistic or homophobic, the London Fire Brigade chief has said.

Commissioner Andy Roe was reacting to the damning report that said that the LFB is "institutionally misogynist and racist".

The review, conducted independently, was established by the London Fire Commissioner after a trainee firefighter took his own life in 2020.

"I think just the whole review is horrifying, the behaviours that are described within it are unacceptable", Mr Roe said.

