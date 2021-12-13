At least three people are reported to have died after multiple buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.

Rescuers were searching for several missing people among the rubble hours after the blast in Ravanusa, a town in the south of the island, with two women rescued overnight.

The houses, including a four-storey building, caught fire after a natural gas pipe exploded at around 8:30pm on Saturday in the town of 11,000 people, in the province of Agrigento.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here