Local police are attempting to establish whether anyone is missing following an explosion which ‘blew off’ the front of a house in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the scene to help rescue those who were trapped inside, with police having said they were “working to establish if anyone else is unaccounted for.”

Neighbours in Ashford, Kent, said that the front of the house was “completely gone” following a “bang” which was heard just before 8am on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Mill View in Willesborough at around 8am on Tuesday, with four fire engines being deployed at the scene.