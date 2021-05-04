Fire crews worked through the night to tackle a blaze in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday. Emergency services were called to the fire in a derelict building at 1:27am.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of the fire on the High Street. Up to nine engines and two height appliances were still there at 7am this morning.

Roads – including parts of High Street, Duke Street and West George Street – were temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.