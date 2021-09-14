Incredible footage shows firefighters in south Wichita , Kansas, running into a burning building to extinguish a fire and rescue residents trapped therein.

The Wichita Fire Department released the footage "to give our citizens a perspective of what firefighters face," Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said.

Some of the video captured on the firefighter's helmet cams shows them spraying water onto the flames as they shoot from the building – and one shot shows one of the crew carrying a child from the burning structure.