Shocking dashcam footage captures the moment a lit firework is thrown into a convertible by another passing vehicle.

As the victim waits at a red light in Nashville, a white car pulls up next to him and the passenger in the back seat rolls down their window before tossing the pyrotechnic.

The car speeds off - running a red light - as the firework explodes. Colin Kirby, who was driving at the time, suffered minor burns but says he’s grateful to be alive after the incident on 4 July.