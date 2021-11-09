A truck carrying fireworks explodes in front of a Bonfire Night crowd in a display gone wrong.

Fireworks exploded for about three minutes before marshalls at the Matchams, Dorset event could get the blaze under control.

Dramatic video captures a rainfall of bright fireworks shooting into the sky as nearby crowds watch on in shock.

Huge fireball eruptions to light up the sky.

As the explosion draws to an end, an announcer tells the crowd: “That was not quite scheduled to happen.

“Did you enjoy that? You aren’t going to see that anywhere else.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.