The first flight of Afghan evacuees has landed in Australia after citizens fled the Taliban.

A group of 94 evacuees are now in hotel quarantine in Perth after arriving in Australia.

Amongst the Australians, Afghan interpreters and contractors who assisted Australian Defence Force troops during Australia’s 20-year mission in the nation were on board the flight.

They have been taken to a hotel in Perth’s CBD to quarantine where a number of floors were set aside for their arrival.

The evacuees landed in the country after a 10-and-a-half-hour flight from Australia’s military base in the United Arab Emirates.