A flight carrying the first 53 Afghan evacuees has landed in Madrid hours after the Spanish government transported them out of Kabul.

Those on board are thought to have collaborated with the Spanish government before being transported out of Afghanistan's capital after the Taliban overthrew the government.

Sharing the video, the country’s foreign affairs minister José Manuel Albares said: "We concluded the first phase of the evacuation. There are no Spanish left, except for those necessary to continue the evacuation. We welcome the first Afghan collaborators and their families."

All onboard underwent an antigen test before being scheduled to apply for asylum.