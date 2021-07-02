Verification of votes begin at the Batley and Spen by-election at Cathedral House in Huddersfield. Sir Keir Starmer is facing a critical test of his leadership as Westminster awaits the results of a crucial west Yorkshire by-election. Labour is defending a majority of more than 3,000 in Batley and Spen — a seat held by the party since 1997 — but bookies and pollsters have the Conservatives as odds-on favorites to win. Ahead of the by-election Sir Keir’s deputy Angela Rayner, who had a dramatic fallout with her boss after the Hartlepool contest, denied she was plotting to replace him.