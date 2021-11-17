First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked people throughout Wales for their hard work to help reduce record coronavirus case rates over the last three weeks.

Mr.Drakeford also confirmed there will be no changes to coronavirus rules following the latest 21-day review which includes the continuing wearing of masks in shops.

Wales will remain at alert level zero, which means all businesses are able to open and trade. The Covid Pass will not be extended to hospitality settings in this three-week cycle.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here