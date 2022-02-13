Fisherman gets angling themed graveside tribute at funeral

A keen fisherman who died from cancer got a stunning send-off after local undertakers surprised his family with an incredible angling themed graveside tribute.

Les Gibbins often joked with funeral directors owners John and Mark Punton that they should one day take a fishing trip together.

So, when he sadly passed away in January this year, the pair decided to honour him with a burial display featuring two rods, chairs, and a pond.

Les’s widow, Denise Gibbins said she was completely “knocked back” when she came to the funeral site to find the mocked-up angling scene.

