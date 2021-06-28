A fisherman was left stunned after finding a whole can of beer inside a fish caught from the Pacific Ocean.

The angler can be seen slicing up his catch as normal before noticing something rather unusual. With a little bit more work, he’s able to pop the beer out onto the table.

Incredibly, the unopened can is in very good condition and the fisherman, who appears quite shocked by his find, jokes that he’ll give the fish a ‘beer bath’ before suggesting that he’ll drink it later.