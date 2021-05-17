Footage captured by a fisherman off the coast of Florida shows a close encounter between him and one of three large whale sharks feeding nearby.

One of the sharks can be seen nudging the boat as it hunts for plankton off the coast of Anna Maria island.

Fishing guide and boat captain David White said he was thrilled that he and his fishing team were lucky enough to encounter the largest fish in the world.

David added, “We kept our distance as not to disturb the animals, but one swam directly over to the vessel and was feeding right in front of us.”