Two fisherman were stalked by a four-metre great white shark in Western Australia and caught the terrifying encounter on camera.

The huge predator circled Jordan Marshall and Paul Marriott’s boat in Catherine Bay for ten minutes, before suddenly becoming aggressive and lashing around in the water next to their boat engine.

"Oh he’s going at the motor ... yeah f***** up,” the men can be heard saying.

“It was quite daunting actually,” Marshall told Nine News.

"He was a bit more game than me, patting the water and doing that kind of stuff," he said of his friend Marriott.