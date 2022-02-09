Five-moth-old baby’s toe swells and turns purple after hair wraps around it

A baby almost lost a toe when a strand of hair cut off the circulation for "days".

Mum Sara Ward noticed a line going across the middle toe of her five-month-old son's right foot and some irritation but initially didn't "think much of it".

Over the following days, Logan's toe swelled and turned red before a doctor confirmed that it was a hair tourniquet.

The 33-year-old from Missouri said doctors removed the hair using countless bids - including hair removal cream, tweezers and scissors - before diagnosing him with Hair Tourniquet Syndrome.

