Five Palestinians, including one child, have been killed by Israeli forces during overnight raids in the Jenin and Jerusalem areas of the occupied West Bank.

Families identified Ahmad Zahran, Mahmoud Hmaidan and Zakariya Badwan from the village of Biddu among those killed, alongside two residents of Burqin village: 22-year-old Osama Soboh and 16-year-old Yousif Soboh.

Israeli media stated that two Israeli soldiers were “seriously injured” in armed confrontations resulting from the raids, which they said were aimed to arrest “Hamas operatives”.

The bodies of the Biddu men remain in Israeli army custody.