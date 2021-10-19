The flame handover ceremony for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics continues as it’s lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

It was the second blip of the day, after two protesters were detained on the Acropolis in Athens trying to raise a banner to draw attention to human-rights abuses in China

There has been widespread international criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang, as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies toward Tibet and Taiwan.