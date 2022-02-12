Advice to flee Ukraine 'caused panic', says British citizen leaving Ukraine

Medical student Haider Ali, 21, from Birmingham, arrived in Gatwick from Kyiv, after British citizens were advised to leave Ukraine amid growing tension with Russia.

The 21-year-old said the advice of Foreign Office warning UK nationals in the country to leave caused “quite a panic”.

On Saturday, the UK defence secretary spoke in an exclusive interview forThe Times, and said that, judging by the number of Russian troops now massed on the border with Ukraine, Moscow could “launch an offensive at any time”.