A shopping centre in Stuttgart, Germany was flooded on Tuesday, as the country was hit with thunderstorms and torrential rain. Footage taken at the Klett Passage Mall shows people outside a shop watching as water rushes down stairs and an escalator. Meanwhile, the city’s opera house was hit with strong winds which blew off statues and parts of the building’s roof. Rescue teams were called to locations in the city more than 330 times on Monday and early Tuesday, as a result of the adverse weather conditions.