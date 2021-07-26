A massive water main break has caused overnight flooding in a small Philadelphia neighborhood.

Millions of gallons of water was sent gushing onto streets in Bella Vista over the weekend, with buildings and businesses suffering damage as many basements quickly became flooded.

The break in the 30-inch pipe left a gaping 8ft hole in the centre of one street, causing a “soggy and muddy mess”.

Authorities have confirmed that no one was injured by the incident, and the cleanup operation is now underway.