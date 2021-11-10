Man rescued from flood after clinging onto tree in Australia

A 33-year old man has been rescued after clinging to a tree in Alice Springs, Australia , for more than six hours during flooding in the normally arid region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (10 November) and saw police use a rope to pull the man onto a bridge and into safety.

The man got into trouble when entering an already flooded road, and Acting Assistant Commissioner for regional and remote policing Craig Laidlaw said: "I have to say to people, when the roads are flooded, be very careful.”