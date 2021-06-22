This is the moment floodwater gushed into a car park in northern France, following severe storms which have battered the region. Water can be seen cascading into and flooding the car park level at the Jeu De Paume shopping mall in Beauvais on 21 June. It comes as storms and torrential rain have hit the area, flooding streets and homes. The storms caused up to 60mm of rain to fall on Monday night, and fire crews were called to assist at flash flooding incidents in Beauvais, Tillé and Auneuil.