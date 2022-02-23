Florida’s 15-week abortion ban passed by state’s house of representatives

Abortion laws in Florida could soon change, as a new amendment is pending only one final vote from the Senate.

This week, the Florida House of Representatives passed the bill for reducing the legal abortion timeframe to 15 weeks from 24 weeks.

It’s now pending a pass from the senate, and if this happens, it’ll be passed to the governor’s desk.

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis has previously spoken in support of tighter abortion laws, which is what House Bill 5 will do.

Sign up to our free newsletters here