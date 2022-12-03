A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.

The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.

“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.

He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.