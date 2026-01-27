Female teacher who worked as cop for 10 years busted for dealing fentanyl

A female teacher who worked as a cop for 10 years was busted for dealing fentanyl on Friday (23 January).

Video released by the Volusia Sherrif’s Office shows officers raiding an apartment in Daytona Beach where they discovered suspected narcotic contraband hidden throughout the property.

Amber Williamson, 40, was arrested and is facing charges in connection to six drug-related offenses.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who hired Williamson in 2009, told the teacher “You know the good guys always win don’t you,” as he entered the apartment.

He described it “sickening” that somebody who “pedals this poison” used to protect the streets as an officer and now teaches children.