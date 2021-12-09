Florida woman arrested after leading police on high-speed golf course chase

A high-speed car chase ended on a golf course in Florida arrow narrowly missing players.

Footage released by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows police vehicles chasing the SUV after it careered around the fairways, near golfers and caddies at the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach.

The SUV mounts the course while ignoring the police sirens.

Police vehicles intervene with the driver by nudging it.

Dashcam footage captures a female driver immediately climbing out of the car and approaching officers before being forced to the ground and arrested.

Sign up to our newsletters.