Florida School board member, Nora Rupert tells Gov. Ron DeSantis to ‘bring it’ after he threatens to withhold the paychecks of school officials if they envoke mask mandate.

In a special meeting held on Tuesday, eight of the nine members of The Broward County School Board voted in favor of keeping their mask requirement for students and staff members despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to block schools from doing so.

The school board is seeking legal counsel to help challenge DeSantis’ executive orders.