Dash cam footage has captured the moment an out-of-control van almost hit a woman and a highway patrol officer in Florida. The video, shared by the West Palm Beach branch of the Florida Highway Patrol, shows a trooper walking up to a woman standing next to her pulled over car. Seconds later, both turn to avoid the vehicle, which crashed into the side of the woman’s car. In a message on Twitter, FHP West Palm Beach confirmed that the woman suffered minor injuries, while the trooper was unharmed. The driver responsible for the crash failed to stop and render assistance.