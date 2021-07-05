Twenty-five desert lovers squared up in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, Florida, to celebrate the Fourth of July.

They are seen scarfing down the area’s signature desert while donning safety goggles and with their hands behind their backs, per the contest’s rules.

Nicholas Luera, who was visiting Florida from Seattle, took home the trophy – a key lime belt – for finishing an entire 9-inch pie topped with whipped cream in just 2 minutes, 13.5 seconds. He competed shirtless and plunged face-first into the pie, emerging with cream caking his cheeks, nose, and eyelashes.