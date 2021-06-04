Litterers caught dumping their rubbish on the M6 were made to clean up their mess by police when their vehicle was intercepted by officers. The offenders stopped in an emergency area to dump the rubbish, but were stopped by Central Motorway Police Group who brought them back to the area to pick up their trash. Frank Bird, Highways England’s senior network planner, said the incident was “a blatant and reckless abuse of one of our designated emergency areas” by the culprits.