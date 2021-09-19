A brazen fly-tipper shamelessly dumped piles of rubbish in the street, CCTV has shown.

Mohammed Harun, 42, decided to travel ten miles across Birmingham to dispose of the waste on a quiet public road - despite living five miles from a recycling center.

CCTV footage shows the dad-of-five dumping carpet, tree cuttings, black bags and plastic sheeting on Baker Street in the Small Heath area of the city.

Harun later claimed he did not know he wasn't allowed to dispose of trash at the side of the road and had done so because he had seen other people doing the same.