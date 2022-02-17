Olympic Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen sent a camera operator flying during his first run in the halfpipe qualifying after misjudging one of his tricks.

Sallinen lost control on the left lip of the pipe, soaring over the edge and clipping the camera to send the operator crashing to the snow.

The Olympian dropped back into the pipe to complete his run and the judges were very unimpressed, giving him a score of 18 out of 100, and the camera operator was soon back up on their feet as qualifying continued.

